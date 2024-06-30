100,000 Shares in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

IB Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

IBACU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 124,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,892. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

IB Acquisition Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

IB Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBACU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.