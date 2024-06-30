1,076 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Bought by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after buying an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after buying an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.2 %

IBM traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.95. 4,193,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,876. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $131.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.95 and its 200 day moving average is $176.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

