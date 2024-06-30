1,620 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 210.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,589.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,789,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,434 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,599.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 963,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 906,591 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 34,276,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,236,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

