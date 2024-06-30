21,652 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. United Community Bank grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company had a trading volume of 206,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,620. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85.
Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.
