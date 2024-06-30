2,370 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BRO opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

