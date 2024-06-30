3,000 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Mariner LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,965,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $189,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,325 shares of company stock worth $58,347,361. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 12,262,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.72, a PEG ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.24. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.