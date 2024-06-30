3,491 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

PM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,299,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $157.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.