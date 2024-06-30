378,882 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Acquired by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 378,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,590,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 1.96% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. &PARTNERS bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.63. 65,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.48. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

