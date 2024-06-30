4,151 Shares in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,139,000 after purchasing an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,157,000 after purchasing an additional 86,994 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of LANC stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.97. 403,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,426. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day moving average is $188.14.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Further Reading

