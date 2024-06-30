491 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 491 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $102,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,908,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,207,000 after purchasing an additional 55,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $463.24. 555,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.79.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.