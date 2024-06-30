561 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.2% in the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.3% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. 6,344,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

