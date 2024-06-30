578 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Richardson Capital Management LLC

Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Generac Trading Down 2.7 %

GNRC stock traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,240. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

