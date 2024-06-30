838 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Waterway Wealth Management LLC

Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $340.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.91. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

