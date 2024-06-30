922 Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Purchased by Arlington Financial Advisors LLC

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 922 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,122 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,842 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $60,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,508,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

