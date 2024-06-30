AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

AAON stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in AAON by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AAON by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in AAON by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 218,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AAON by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 562,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

