Ade LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Ade LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGDM. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. 9,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,915. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

