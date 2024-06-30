Ade LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Ade LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,824,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.28. 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

