Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lessened by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $555.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,084,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. The company has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

