Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27, Zacks reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS.

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 13.8 %

AEMD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,545. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.60. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

