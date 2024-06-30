AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $7.19 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.
AGL Energy Company Profile
