AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLXY opened at $7.19 on Friday. AGL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

