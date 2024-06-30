AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 352,385 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,695,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,826. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

