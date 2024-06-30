AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 72.4% per year over the last three years.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.12 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.