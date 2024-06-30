Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

AKTX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

