Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Down 45.8% in June

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKBTY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

