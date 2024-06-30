Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.0 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ADLRF opened at $11.50 on Friday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What does consumer price index measure?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.