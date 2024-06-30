AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 283,140 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 153,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 109,854 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

