AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE AWF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,534. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
