Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $183.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $187.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $748,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,265,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

