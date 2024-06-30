Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 20.1% in June

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.11 on Friday. 70,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,611. Altamira Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Company Profile

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

