AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Short Interest Down 13.3% in June

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 682,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

AlTi Global Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:ALTI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 2,177,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AlTi Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that AlTi Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AlTi Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Michael Tiedemann acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,220.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 14,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $71,235.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,644.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Tiedemann bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,220.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 268,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,301 and have sold 29,725 shares valued at $150,063. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

