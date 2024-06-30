AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AMCON Distributing Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $140.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.55. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $601.88 million during the quarter.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
