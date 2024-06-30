American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,005,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in American International Group by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after purchasing an additional 597,661 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in American International Group by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,864,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after purchasing an additional 421,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American International Group by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,064 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.24. 9,261,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,674,544. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.