American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Short Interest Down 15.8% in June

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Stock Down 9.6 %

AREB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 606,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,406,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 149.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.27% of American Rebel worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

