Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National
Ames National Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 86,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
