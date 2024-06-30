Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Ames National Trading Up 4.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 86,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

