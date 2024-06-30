Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Down 14.5% in June

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ames National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 2,044.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ames National by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ames National by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ames National Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 86,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,111. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.30%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

