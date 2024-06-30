AMI Investment Management Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EEM traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.59. 22,614,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,306,182. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.