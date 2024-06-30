AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AMI Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,162. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.