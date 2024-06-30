Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AP stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

