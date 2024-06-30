Analysts Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $136.50

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $129.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 32.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 963,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,697,000 after buying an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 259.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 86,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

