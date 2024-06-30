Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Price Target at $7.47

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.47.
AQN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $5.86 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.
