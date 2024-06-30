Analysts Set Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Target Price at $81.73

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

