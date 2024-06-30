Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Cap of $301.67 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. Ankr has a market cap of $301.67 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02926361 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 315 active market(s) with $6,520,311.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

