Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,535 shares. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

