Annapolis Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,230,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.36. 4,189,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,760. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.72. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

