Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $905.38. 3,375,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,751. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $814.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $739.86. The company has a market cap of $860.48 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $915.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

