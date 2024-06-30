Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $50,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 645.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,947,000 after buying an additional 803,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.