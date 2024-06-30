Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBTC stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,870,373. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

