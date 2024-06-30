Annapolis Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.7% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.43. The stock had a trading volume of 416,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

