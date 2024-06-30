Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.41. The stock has a market cap of $401.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.64.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.