ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $321.50 on Thursday. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

