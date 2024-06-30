Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.650-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.65-5.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Down 1.9 %

APOG stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy R. Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

