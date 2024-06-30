Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Applied Industrial Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to earn $10.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

AIT opened at $194.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average is $185.44. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $138.38 and a 12-month high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

